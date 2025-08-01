What is DooggieCoin (DOOG)

DooggieCoin is the official memecoin for the Dooggies project. It was fairly launched on the 4th birthday of Dooggies with the Bankr bot on Base. Dooggies is originally an NFT community on Ethereum that has expanded with NFT collections on Doge and Base, and now a memecoin on Base. This token is for Dooggies collectors, enthusiasts, and supporters of the project who come together to chat, meme, and have fun.

DooggieCoin (DOOG) Resource Official Website

DooggieCoin (DOOG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DooggieCoin (DOOG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DOOG token's extensive tokenomics now!