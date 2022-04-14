Doogle on Bonk (DOOGLE) Information

Doogle - Matt Furie's first ever dog character The ultimate comeback story! On a mission to prove himself worthy as the top dog meme in the Bonk ecosystem one bark at a time! Woof! Designed as the ultimate DOGE killer! In the year 2018, Matt Furie, the creator of the infamous Pepe the Frog meme, made a bold decision. He decided to bring a new character to life - Doogle, his first ever dog character. Doogle was a lovable, goofy dog with a big heart and a penchant for getting into silly situations.

At first, Doogle didn't quite catch on in the meme world. People were used to the familiar faces of Pepe and other popular memes, and Doogle seemed to get lost in the sea of internet content. But Matt Furie was determined to give Doogle a chance to shine.