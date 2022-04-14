Dopex (DPX) Tokenomics
Dopex (DPX) Information
Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants.
DPX is the limited supply governance token for the Dopex protocol and is used to vote on protocol and app level proposals. Apart from being a vanilla governance token, DPX also accrues fees and revenue from pools, vaults and wrappers built over the Dopex protocol after every global epoch.
Dopex makes use of unique option pricing model that is calculated on-chain based on the Black-Scholes formula — using implied volatility and asset prices retrieved via Chainlink adapters — and passed through a function to determine volatility smiles based on the realized volatility of the asset. This model ensures pricing that is fair and efficient platform flow. Dopex provides solutions to low liquidity, unfair pricing, lack of composability, lack of user adoption, and unfair arbitrage opportunities during times of high volatility — all without compromising the buyer and seller experience.
Dopex (DPX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dopex (DPX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dopex (DPX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dopex (DPX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DPX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DPX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DPX's tokenomics, explore DPX token's live price!
DPX Price Prediction
Want to know where DPX might be heading? Our DPX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.