DOSE (DOSE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into DOSE (DOSE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
DOSE (DOSE) Information

DOSE is the token of purchase, utility and action and is at the heart of the OliveX gamified fitness ecosystem. Players will receive DOSE tokens for completing workout based gameplay in Dustland Runner and other experiences. These tokens can be used to unlock items, purchase NFTs and participate in special events and game modes.

Dustland Runner is the world’s first Proof of Workout audio game, where going on runs in the real world progresses the narrative and earns you virtual rewards (NFTs / DOSE tokens) that you can use to upgrade and progress your adventure.

Built by OliveX with assistance from Six to Start, Dustland Runner is designed on top of the successful Zombies, Run! game engine and online platform; best in class for delivering audio running adventures on different devices and tracking players’ fitness goals and progress. Dustland Runner also leverages the strong storytelling experience that Zombies, Run! provides.

Official Website:
https://www.dosetoken.com/

DOSE (DOSE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOSE (DOSE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.22M
$ 2.22M
Total Supply:
$ 5.00B
$ 5.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 3.27B
$ 3.27B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 3.39M
$ 3.39M
All-Time High:
$ 0.373235
$ 0.373235
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00005114
$ 0.00005114
Current Price:
$ 0.00067683
$ 0.00067683

DOSE (DOSE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DOSE (DOSE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DOSE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DOSE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

