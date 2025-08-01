What is DOTZ (DOTZ)

We are more than just a meme coin! Our vision is to support local mom-and-pop shops and small businesses without any upfront costs by leveraging our Dotz coin. By partnering with these local businesses, we will offer discounts to Dotz coin holders, creating a mutually beneficial situation for both consumers and business owners. Dotz Coin removes the need for up-front advertising expenses, enabling companies to advertise their goods and services without worrying about money

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DOTZ (DOTZ) Resource Official Website

DOTZ (DOTZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DOTZ (DOTZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DOTZ token's extensive tokenomics now!