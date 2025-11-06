DoubleZero Staked SOL (DZSOL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 160.66 24H High $ 169.63 All Time High $ 240.78 Lowest Price $ 151.32 Price Change (1H) -0.63% Price Change (1D) -0.29% Price Change (7D) -15.93%

DoubleZero Staked SOL (DZSOL) real-time price is $160.75. Over the past 24 hours, DZSOL traded between a low of $ 160.66 and a high of $ 169.63, showing active market volatility. DZSOL's all-time high price is $ 240.78, while its all-time low price is $ 151.32.

In terms of short-term performance, DZSOL has changed by -0.63% over the past hour, -0.29% over 24 hours, and -15.93% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DoubleZero Staked SOL (DZSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.56M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.84B Circulation Supply 54.24K Total Supply 11,892,502.14627502

The current Market Cap of DoubleZero Staked SOL is $ 10.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DZSOL is 54.24K, with a total supply of 11892502.14627502. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.84B.