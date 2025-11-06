Down Bad Gaming (DOWNBAD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00161993$ 0.00161993 $ 0.00161993 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.42% Price Change (1D) +2.64% Price Change (7D) -48.49% Price Change (7D) -48.49%

Down Bad Gaming (DOWNBAD) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DOWNBAD traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DOWNBAD's all-time high price is $ 0.00161993, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DOWNBAD has changed by +0.42% over the past hour, +2.64% over 24 hours, and -48.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Down Bad Gaming (DOWNBAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 358.45K$ 358.45K $ 358.45K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 358.45K$ 358.45K $ 358.45K Circulation Supply 622.93M 622.93M 622.93M Total Supply 622,925,801.0449739 622,925,801.0449739 622,925,801.0449739

The current Market Cap of Down Bad Gaming is $ 358.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOWNBAD is 622.93M, with a total supply of 622925801.0449739. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 358.45K.