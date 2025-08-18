More About DPEX

DPEX Price (DPEX)

1 DPEX to USD Live Price:

--
----
+0.30%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
DPEX (DPEX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-18 15:12:38 (UTC+8)

DPEX (DPEX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00001398
$ 0.00001398$ 0.00001398
24H Low
$ 0.0000142
$ 0.0000142$ 0.0000142
24H High

$ 0.00001398
$ 0.00001398$ 0.00001398

$ 0.0000142
$ 0.0000142$ 0.0000142

$ 0.00204634
$ 0.00204634$ 0.00204634

$ 0.00001305
$ 0.00001305$ 0.00001305

-0.00%

+0.37%

-0.37%

-0.37%

DPEX (DPEX) real-time price is $0.00001407. Over the past 24 hours, DPEX traded between a low of $ 0.00001398 and a high of $ 0.0000142, showing active market volatility. DPEX's all-time high price is $ 0.00204634, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001305.

In terms of short-term performance, DPEX has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, +0.37% over 24 hours, and -0.37% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DPEX (DPEX) Market Information

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

$ 17.59K
$ 17.59K$ 17.59K

0.00
0.00 0.00

1,250,000,000.0
1,250,000,000.0 1,250,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DPEX is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DPEX is 0.00, with a total supply of 1250000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.59K.

DPEX (DPEX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of DPEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DPEX to USD was $ +0.0000001122.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DPEX to USD was $ -0.0000050950.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DPEX to USD was $ -0.000009751276922798597.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.37%
30 Days$ +0.0000001122+0.80%
60 Days$ -0.0000050950-36.21%
90 Days$ -0.000009751276922798597-40.93%

What is DPEX (DPEX)

Decentralized Perpetual Exchange. Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies with up to 50X leverage from the comfort of your web3 wallet, such as Metamask or Coinbase Wallet - no need for a middleman!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DPEX (DPEX) Resource

DPEX Price Prediction (USD)

How much will DPEX (DPEX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your DPEX (DPEX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for DPEX.

Check the DPEX price prediction now!

DPEX to Local Currencies

DPEX (DPEX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DPEX (DPEX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DPEX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DPEX (DPEX)

How much is DPEX (DPEX) worth today?
The live DPEX price in USD is 0.00001407 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DPEX to USD price?
The current price of DPEX to USD is $ 0.00001407. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of DPEX?
The market cap for DPEX is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DPEX?
The circulating supply of DPEX is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DPEX?
DPEX achieved an ATH price of 0.00204634 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DPEX?
DPEX saw an ATL price of 0.00001305 USD.
What is the trading volume of DPEX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DPEX is -- USD.
Will DPEX go higher this year?
DPEX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DPEX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-18 15:12:38 (UTC+8)

DPEX (DPEX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-17 18:11:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
08-17 11:15:00Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
08-16 16:39:00Industry Updates
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
08-16 14:30:00Industry Updates
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem
08-16 04:04:00Currency Policy
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
08-15 19:17:00Industry Updates
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.