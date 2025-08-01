What is Dragon Sun (DRGN)

Dragon Sun ($DRGN) is a Tron-based memecoin that draws on the powerful symbolism of a dragon to represent the fusion of eastern and western political ideologies within the Tron ecosystem. The project aims to create a unique and engaging community by leveraging this cultural and political narrative, offering a fresh and intriguing theme for crypto enthusiasts. As the newest fire-breather in the Tron ecosystem, Dragon Sun is all about bringing people together through a shared interest in mythology and crypto.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Dragon Sun (DRGN) Resource Official Website

Dragon Sun (DRGN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Dragon Sun (DRGN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DRGN token's extensive tokenomics now!