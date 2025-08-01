What is DragonKing (DRAGONKING)

Dragonking token is one of the fastest growing community in crypto memes.Dragonking is on a mission to bring crypto to the average person. Dragonking is built on binance smart chain with extremely fast 5 second block times and cheaper gas fees than ethereum.With decentralized exchanges on BSC offering lightning-fast swaps and extremely low fees, BSC has started to become one of the most widely used blockchains for Decentralized Finance (Defi).Dragonking has learned a few tricks and lessons from meme father, Doge and Dogeking etc. Dragonking has serious mission of bringing crypto adoption to the main stream with new concepts such as holding rewards, de-centralised exchanges etc.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DragonKing (DRAGONKING) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

DragonKing (DRAGONKING) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DragonKing (DRAGONKING) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DRAGONKING token's extensive tokenomics now!