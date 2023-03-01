DragonKing (DRAGONKING) Tokenomics
DragonKing (DRAGONKING) Information
Dragonking token is one of the fastest growing community in crypto memes.Dragonking is on a mission to bring crypto to the average person. Dragonking is built on binance smart chain with extremely fast 5 second block times and cheaper gas fees than ethereum.With decentralized exchanges on BSC offering lightning-fast swaps and extremely low fees, BSC has started to become one of the most widely used blockchains for Decentralized Finance (Defi).Dragonking has learned a few tricks and lessons from meme father, Doge and Dogeking etc. Dragonking has serious mission of bringing crypto adoption to the main stream with new concepts such as holding rewards, de-centralised exchanges etc.
DragonKing (DRAGONKING) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DragonKing (DRAGONKING), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DragonKing (DRAGONKING) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DragonKing (DRAGONKING) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DRAGONKING tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DRAGONKING tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DRAGONKING's tokenomics, explore DRAGONKING token's live price!
DRAGONKING Price Prediction
Want to know where DRAGONKING might be heading? Our DRAGONKING price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.