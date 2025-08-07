DragonSwap Price (DRG)
DragonSwap (DRG) is currently trading at 0.055116 USD with a market cap of $ 4.61M USD. DRG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DRG to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.
During today, the price change of DragonSwap to USD was $ +0.00175449.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DragonSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DragonSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DragonSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00175449
|+3.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DragonSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.26%
+3.29%
-6.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched in June 2024, DragonSwap is the native liquidity hub on Sei Network. It serves as the native automated market maker (AMM) on Sei and supports multiple liquidity types, including constant product (XYK) pools, concentrated liquidity pools, and permissionless yield farms to incentivize liquidity provision across a range of trading pairs. By leveraging Sei’s parallelized and high-throughput infrastructure, DragonSwap can process transactions with low latency and minimal time to finality. This enables a seamless user experience, particularly for traders seeking fast execution and reduced slippage. The Sei Network’s Giga upgrade further enhances the protocol’s ability to scale with growing user and volume demand. Liquidity providers (LPs) on DragonSwap can choose between simple XYK pools or concentrated liquidity positions, offering greater flexibility in how capital is deployed. LPs earn a share of trading fees generated within each pool. In addition to organic fee revenue, DragonSwap offers emissions-based incentives to reward liquidity on strategic trading pairs. These incentives are managed through internal mechanisms and updated periodically based on market conditions. DragonSwap is powered by the DRG token, which plays a central role in protocol incentives. DRG is used to reward LPs, bootstrap liquidity, and support ecosystem development. A portion of token emissions are allocated to farms and other incentives that drive network activity and user engagement. DragonSwap was built with a modular architecture that supports ongoing upgrades and ecosystem integrations. Its smart contracts are open-source and have undergone audits to ensure a secure and transparent foundation. The protocol emphasizes efficiency, accessibility, and sustainability in its design. The team behind DragonSwap includes founders of successful DeFi infrastructure and protocols. Their focus is on building a resilient trading layer that aligns with Sei’s broader vision for scalable, app-specific performance.
Understanding the tokenomics of DragonSwap (DRG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DRG token's extensive tokenomics now!
