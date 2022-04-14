DragonWifBeard (DWB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DragonWifBeard (DWB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DragonWifBeard (DWB) Information Meet DragonWifBeard: The world's first AI-powered pet dragon! More Than Just Scales: DragonWifBeard is a real-life bearded dragon revolutionizing the pet experience. He's not just any reptile – he's equipped with cutting-edge Eliza AI agent, giving him a unique personality and the ability to interact with his environment in unprecedented ways. The Future of Companionship: This groundbreaking project merges the love for pets with the limitless possibilities of AI. Witness the dawn of a new era in companionship with DragonWithBeard. Official Website: https://DragonWifBeard.Pet Buy DWB Now!

DragonWifBeard (DWB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DragonWifBeard (DWB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.70K $ 9.70K $ 9.70K Total Supply: $ 999.26M $ 999.26M $ 999.26M Circulating Supply: $ 999.26M $ 999.26M $ 999.26M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.70K $ 9.70K $ 9.70K All-Time High: $ 0.0013331 $ 0.0013331 $ 0.0013331 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about DragonWifBeard (DWB) price

DragonWifBeard (DWB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DragonWifBeard (DWB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DWB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DWB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DWB's tokenomics, explore DWB token's live price!

