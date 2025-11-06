Dregen (DREGEN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00005363 $ 0.00005363 $ 0.00005363 24H Low $ 0.00006227 $ 0.00006227 $ 0.00006227 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00005363$ 0.00005363 $ 0.00005363 24H High $ 0.00006227$ 0.00006227 $ 0.00006227 All Time High $ 0.00015615$ 0.00015615 $ 0.00015615 Lowest Price $ 0.00004477$ 0.00004477 $ 0.00004477 Price Change (1H) +0.22% Price Change (1D) +13.10% Price Change (7D) -21.80% Price Change (7D) -21.80%

Dregen (DREGEN) real-time price is $0.00006079. Over the past 24 hours, DREGEN traded between a low of $ 0.00005363 and a high of $ 0.00006227, showing active market volatility. DREGEN's all-time high price is $ 0.00015615, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004477.

In terms of short-term performance, DREGEN has changed by +0.22% over the past hour, +13.10% over 24 hours, and -21.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dregen (DREGEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 60.79K$ 60.79K $ 60.79K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 60.79K$ 60.79K $ 60.79K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Dregen is $ 60.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DREGEN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 60.79K.