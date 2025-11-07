Dregen (DREGEN) Tokenomics

Dregen (DREGEN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Dregen (DREGEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:31:51 (UTC+8)
USD

Dregen (DREGEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dregen (DREGEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 59.59K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 59.59K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Dregen (DREGEN) Information

Dregen is a community-driven digital asset on the Base network, blending meme culture with real utility. 🟠 Featuring staking, reflections, and deflationary burns — Dregen builds a sustainable ecosystem designed to reward and empower loyal holders.

Dregen is the Matrix dragon — the new meme in town, the glitch in the system, born in the bear, built for the bull, and unleashed on the Base chain. Working on multiple utilities to keep his community fed, he fuels the loyal with rewards while torching the weak hands that fold.

BROTHER! DREGEN is a meme with REAL utility! 🐉⚡️

✅ LIVE STAKING - 20% APY rewards flowing NOW ✅ Locked liquidity - anti-rug protection ✅ NFT collection dropping December ✅ Whale chat for top holders

MEME AESTHETICS, UTILITY BACKBONE! The matrix dragon delivers both worlds! 🟦🚀💰

Official Website:
https://dregen.xyz/

Dregen (DREGEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Dregen (DREGEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DREGEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DREGEN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DREGEN's tokenomics, explore DREGEN token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy