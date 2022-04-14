Drep (DREP) Tokenomics
Drep (DREP) Information
Decentralized Reputation System (DREP) enables Internet platforms to quantify, monetize, and share reputation value. DREP Foundation aims to provide a blockchain infrastructure and decentralized reputation protocol. These will empower existing Internet platforms to unleash their reputation value and achieve the interconnectedness of reputation data in the Internet community.
DREP's vision:
- Build an infrastructure to accelerate internet platforms’ (social networking, online content providers, online games) user growth and traffic monetization
- Tackle the issues of fake news/contents/accounts identification and filtering
- Enhance tokenomics based on reputation-backed assets and reputation-backed currency
- Establish token holders sharing pool for more targeted user acquisition
Drep (DREP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Drep (DREP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DREP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DREP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.