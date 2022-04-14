DRESSdio (DRESS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DRESSdio (DRESS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DRESSdio (DRESS) Information DRESSdio is a pioneering Web3-native fashion-tech platform that transforms how fashion is created, owned, and experienced by integrating AI and blockchain technology. The platform empowers creators and consumers to co-design personalized fashion items and trade them as digital assets within a decentralized ecosystem. With its AI fashion agent DRESSdio breaks away from the traditional supplier-driven fashion industry to create a collaborative ecosystem where designers, artists, influencers, producers and consumers interact horizontally. Major Backing: DRESSdio has secured $3.48M in funding, including a $2.76M R&D grant from the Korean government and investments from Infobank (listed IT company). The project is currently in active discussions with Hashed, one of Asia's leading blockchain venture capital firms. Official Website: https://www.dressdio.io/en Whitepaper: https://docs.dressdio.io/ Buy DRESS Now!

DRESSdio (DRESS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DRESSdio (DRESS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.97M $ 17.97M $ 17.97M Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 305.00M $ 305.00M $ 305.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 117.82M $ 117.82M $ 117.82M All-Time High: $ 0.077148 $ 0.077148 $ 0.077148 All-Time Low: $ 0.05291 $ 0.05291 $ 0.05291 Current Price: $ 0.058359 $ 0.058359 $ 0.058359 Learn more about DRESSdio (DRESS) price

DRESSdio (DRESS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DRESSdio (DRESS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DRESS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DRESS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DRESS's tokenomics, explore DRESS token's live price!

