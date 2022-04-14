DRINK (DRINK) Tokenomics
DRINK (DRINK) Information
What is Degen Distillery? Degen Distillery is a spirits brand that taps into Web3 technology to enhance the way consumers and communities engage with physical products. Their flagship product, 721 Vodka, is paired with their Tokenized Affiliate Protocol (TAP), which allows users to participate in a decentralized distribution network.
By tokenizing sales contracts, users can take ownership of their sales and earn rewards. This model not only gives users a stake in the success of the product but also addresses the challenge of global distribution for physical goods.
Degen Distillery has already sold out two NFT collections, reflecting high demand for their products. Their first bottle drop was a huge success also selling out in 24 hours.
Key Features of Degen Distillery Degen Distillery is addressing multiple challenges in the spirits industry by leveraging blockchain technology and decentralized systems. Some of its standout features include:
721 Vodka: The first product in the Degen Distillery lineup, co-created with Brewdog.
Social Distribution Platform (TAP): Users can become distributors themselves, earning commissions by selling Degen Distillery products through tokenized sales contracts. These contracts are stored on the blockchain, ensuring transparency and long-term ownership.
Buyback & Burn Model: To align the community with the success of the brand, Degen Distillery will allocate 10% of its global spirits revenue to buy back and burn $DRINK tokens, enhancing the token’s scarcity and value.x
DRINK (DRINK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DRINK (DRINK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DRINK (DRINK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DRINK (DRINK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DRINK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DRINK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
DRINK Price Prediction
Disclaimer
