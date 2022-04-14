DRIVEGT (DGT) Tokenomics
DRIVEGT (DGT) Information
DriveGT ($DGT) is the utility token of DriveGT, the first and only Global Social Automotive Network. Users can add the cars they currently own or have owned in the past, connect with fellow enthusiasts worldwide, and explore a wide range of community-driven features.
Automotive businesses can create dedicated pages to showcase their products and services, while dealers can list their cars for sale directly inside the platform. This creates the largest automotive ecosystem, uniting enthusiasts, businesses, and dealers in one place.
DriveGT introduces innovative AI-powered technology to enhance the experience and provide tailored tools for car lovers. $DGT fuels this ecosystem, unlocking access to premium features, business integrations, and the future of car community engagement.
DRIVEGT (DGT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DRIVEGT (DGT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DRIVEGT (DGT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DRIVEGT (DGT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DGT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DGT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DGT's tokenomics, explore DGT token's live price!
DGT Price Prediction
Want to know where DGT might be heading? Our DGT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.