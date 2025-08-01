DROP Price (DROP)
DROP (DROP) is currently trading at 5.6 USD with a market cap of $ 5.54M USD. DROP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DROP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DROP price information.
During today, the price change of DROP to USD was $ -0.067604504654516.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DROP to USD was $ +0.2945684000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DROP to USD was $ +4.5884680800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DROP to USD was $ -1.114475309489706.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.067604504654516
|-1.19%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2945684000
|+5.26%
|60 Days
|$ +4.5884680800
|+81.94%
|90 Days
|$ -1.114475309489706
|-16.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of DROP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.84%
-1.19%
-20.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DROP ($DROP) is a meme coin on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) built around the idea that the smallest unit of an XRP, or 0.000001 XRP, is called a “drop”. DROP isn’t just a token. It’s an identity. A movement. A gateway to everything XRPL has to offer. With its instantly recognisable character and bold creative vision, DROP leads the charge in showing how fun, community, and onchain experience can coexist. The project puts a spotlight on liquidity pools - not just as a concept, but as a core part of XRPL culture. It’s here to educate, engage, and onboard the next wave of users to the DEX. Whether it’s through content, collectibles, or its expanding GameFi world - where players earn drop through gameplay - DROP delivers a hands on, real world connection to XRPL. Fast. Cheap. Accessible. That’s the future $DROP is building.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of DROP (DROP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DROP token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DROP to VND
₫147,364
|1 DROP to AUD
A$8.68
|1 DROP to GBP
￡4.2
|1 DROP to EUR
€4.872
|1 DROP to USD
$5.6
|1 DROP to MYR
RM23.912
|1 DROP to TRY
₺227.64
|1 DROP to JPY
¥840
|1 DROP to ARS
ARS$7,681.744
|1 DROP to RUB
₽451.36
|1 DROP to INR
₹489.272
|1 DROP to IDR
Rp91,803.264
|1 DROP to KRW
₩7,865.144
|1 DROP to PHP
₱326.256
|1 DROP to EGP
￡E.271.992
|1 DROP to BRL
R$31.36
|1 DROP to CAD
C$7.728
|1 DROP to BDT
৳684.208
|1 DROP to NGN
₦8,575.784
|1 DROP to UAH
₴233.464
|1 DROP to VES
Bs688.8
|1 DROP to CLP
$5,448.8
|1 DROP to PKR
Rs1,587.712
|1 DROP to KZT
₸3,045.112
|1 DROP to THB
฿183.68
|1 DROP to TWD
NT$167.72
|1 DROP to AED
د.إ20.552
|1 DROP to CHF
Fr4.536
|1 DROP to HKD
HK$43.904
|1 DROP to MAD
.د.م51.072
|1 DROP to MXN
$105.616
|1 DROP to PLN
zł20.888
|1 DROP to RON
лв24.808
|1 DROP to SEK
kr54.768
|1 DROP to BGN
лв9.576
|1 DROP to HUF
Ft1,958.04
|1 DROP to CZK
Kč120.344
|1 DROP to KWD
د.ك1.7136
|1 DROP to ILS
₪19.04