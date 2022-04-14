Drop Staked TIA (DTIA) Information

Drop is a liquid staking protocol for Interchain assets backed by Lido and built on Neutron. Led by ex-Lido and P2P contributors, Drop is on a mission to strengthen the economic viability of sovereign blockchain economies by transforming stagnant, traditionally staked capital into flowing streams of opportunity. Built as an Integrated Application on Neutron, Drop benefits from deep integrations with DeFi partners to give users the best yield and UX.

Drop allows a user to liquid-stake various Interchain assets (such as ATOM, TIA, etc.) and provides a huge variety of highly efficient use cases for the assets, coming from a deeply integrated DeFi ecosystem.