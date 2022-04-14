Drop Staked TIA (DTIA) Tokenomics
Drop Staked TIA (DTIA) Information
Drop is a liquid staking protocol for Interchain assets backed by Lido and built on Neutron. Led by ex-Lido and P2P contributors, Drop is on a mission to strengthen the economic viability of sovereign blockchain economies by transforming stagnant, traditionally staked capital into flowing streams of opportunity. Built as an Integrated Application on Neutron, Drop benefits from deep integrations with DeFi partners to give users the best yield and UX.
Drop allows a user to liquid-stake various Interchain assets (such as ATOM, TIA, etc.) and provides a huge variety of highly efficient use cases for the assets, coming from a deeply integrated DeFi ecosystem.
Drop Staked TIA (DTIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Drop Staked TIA (DTIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Drop Staked TIA (DTIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Drop Staked TIA (DTIA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DTIA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DTIA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.