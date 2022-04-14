DROP (DROP) Tokenomics
DROP (DROP) Information
DROP ($DROP) is a meme coin on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) built around the idea that the smallest unit of an XRP, or 0.000001 XRP, is called a “drop”.
DROP isn’t just a token. It’s an identity. A movement. A gateway to everything XRPL has to offer.
With its instantly recognisable character and bold creative vision, DROP leads the charge in showing how fun, community, and onchain experience can coexist. The project puts a spotlight on liquidity pools - not just as a concept, but as a core part of XRPL culture. It’s here to educate, engage, and onboard the next wave of users to the DEX.
Whether it’s through content, collectibles, or its expanding GameFi world - where players earn drop through gameplay - DROP delivers a hands on, real world connection to XRPL. Fast. Cheap. Accessible.
That’s the future $DROP is building.
DROP (DROP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DROP (DROP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DROP (DROP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DROP (DROP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DROP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DROP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DROP's tokenomics, explore DROP token's live price!
DROP Price Prediction
Want to know where DROP might be heading? Our DROP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.