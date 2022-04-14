Drops Ownership Power (DOP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Drops Ownership Power (DOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) Information Drops platform brings NFT staking and NFT loans, so that idle NFT assets can be put to work. By combining NFT fractionalisation, trustless loans and LP tokens, users on Drops platform can extract additional value from their NFTs. It's possible through the creation of a new NFT product "Margin NFT". Whitelisted NFT can be turned into a Margin NFT and used within Drops ecosystem. Official Website: https://drops.co

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Drops Ownership Power (DOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 90.03K $ 90.03K $ 90.03K Total Supply: $ 15.00M $ 15.00M $ 15.00M Circulating Supply: $ 13.46M $ 13.46M $ 13.46M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 100.35K $ 100.35K $ 100.35K All-Time High: $ 4.75 $ 4.75 $ 4.75 All-Time Low: $ 0.00102064 $ 0.00102064 $ 0.00102064 Current Price: $ 0.00668986 $ 0.00668986 $ 0.00668986

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Drops Ownership Power (DOP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

