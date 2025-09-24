What is Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC)

Thou shalt not jeet: for selling in panic is to forsake the long-term blessings of ​the Chicken Centipede. -Thou shalt not waste beer: for each drop spilled is a lost transaction. -Honor thy blockchain and thy fellow hodlers. -Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's tokens, unless they're offering a trade. -Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy memecoin's value. The Sacred Sip: Life begins with the first sip of beer, for it is the nectar of the gods, delivered through the divine ​beak of the Chicken Centipede. The Cluck of Communion: Followers must gather at the 'Coop of Cheers' every Sunday, or 'Cluckday', to share ​in the communal drinking of beer, celebrating the unity of all drinkers. The Pilgrimage of the Pint: Every believer must undertake a pilgrimage to the holy land of Hops, where the first ​Chicken Centipede was said to have turned water into beer. The Egg of Eternity: Eggs laid by the Chicken Centipede are considered sacred. They symbolize rebirth and are ​used in rituals to bless new breweries. The Brewmaster's Bible: A scripture written in puns and beer recipes, where each parable ends with "And lo, ​the brew was good." The Festival of Fizz: An annual celebration where followers wear centipede costumes with chicken heads, ​dance to the 'Beak Boogie', and compete in the 'Great Guzzle Games Thou shalt not jeet: for selling in panic is to forsake the long-term blessings of ​the Chicken Centipede. -Thou shalt not waste beer: for each drop spilled is a lost transaction. -Honor thy blockchain and thy fellow hodlers. -Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's tokens, unless they're offering a trade. -Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy memecoin's value. The Sacred Sip: Life begins with the first sip of beer, for it is the nectar of the gods, delivered through the divine ​beak of the Chicken Centipede. The Cluck of Communion: Followers must gather at the 'Coop of Cheers' every Sunday, or 'Cluckday', to share ​in the communal drinking of beer, celebrating the unity of all drinkers. The Pilgrimage of the Pint: Every believer must undertake a pilgrimage to the holy land of Hops, where the first ​Chicken Centipede was said to have turned water into beer. The Egg of Eternity: Eggs laid by the Chicken Centipede are considered sacred. They symbolize rebirth and are ​used in rituals to bless new breweries. The Brewmaster's Bible: A scripture written in puns and beer recipes, where each parable ends with "And lo, ​the brew was good." The Festival of Fizz: An annual celebration where followers wear centipede costumes with chicken heads, ​dance to the 'Beak Boogie', and compete in the 'Great Guzzle Games

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) Resource Official Website

Drunk Chicken Centipede Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Drunk Chicken Centipede.

Check the Drunk Chicken Centipede price prediction now!

DCC to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DCC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) How much is Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) worth today? The live DCC price in USD is 0.00001793 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current DCC to USD price? $ 0.00001793 . Check out The current price of DCC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Drunk Chicken Centipede? The market cap for DCC is $ 17.93K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DCC? The circulating supply of DCC is 999.63M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DCC? DCC achieved an ATH price of 0.00143486 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DCC? DCC saw an ATL price of 0.00000741 USD . What is the trading volume of DCC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DCC is -- USD . Will DCC go higher this year? DCC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DCC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) Important Industry Updates