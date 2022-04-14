DRX Token (DRX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DRX Token (DRX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DRX Token (DRX) Information DRX is a comprehensive project focusing on sports in Asia, integrating blockchain technology to revolutionize sports engagement and fan experiences. With a native cryptocurrency, DRX Token, the project supports various initiatives that foster community participation, sports sponsorship, and user interaction through gamification and unique membership perks.DRX Token is a cryptocurrency designed to power the future of sports. Combining AI, blockchain, and real-world rewards into one seamless ecosystem. Official Website: https://drxtoken.com/ Whitepaper: https://drx-token.gitbook.io/drx-token-docs

DRX Token (DRX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DRX Token (DRX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 50.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.04B All-Time High: $ 0.0220824 All-Time Low: $ 0.00634022 Current Price: $ 0.02086259

DRX Token (DRX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DRX Token (DRX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DRX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DRX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

