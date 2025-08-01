dTRINITY S Price (DS)
dTRINITY S (DS) is currently trading at 0.310044 USD with a market cap of $ 30.82K USD. DS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DS price information.
During today, the price change of dTRINITY S to USD was $ -0.029785386721928.
In the past 30 days, the price change of dTRINITY S to USD was $ +0.0010316094.
In the past 60 days, the price change of dTRINITY S to USD was $ -0.0589528203.
In the past 90 days, the price change of dTRINITY S to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.029785386721928
|-8.76%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0010316094
|+0.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0589528203
|-19.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of dTRINITY S: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.09%
-8.76%
-6.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
dTRINITY is the world’s first subsidized stablecoin protocol—a new DeFi primitive designed to lower borrowing costs & boost yields. It is live on Fraxtal & Sonic, with planned expansion to Ethereum & other chains within 2025. Decentralized, Fully-Backed Stablecoins – dUSD (USD-pegged) & dS (pegged to Sonic’s native token $S) are fully backed 1:1 by exogenous, yield-bearing reserves. Borrower Subsidies – Unlike traditional stablecoins that pay yields to their holders (supply side), dTRINITY redirects underlying yields to its stablecoin borrowers (demand side), subsidizing their Borrow APYs—sometimes even into negative rates (i.e., you get paid to borrow). Enhanced Yields – Borrowers can loop yield-bearing assets with subsidized stablecoin loans, maximizing profits & capital efficiency. Lenders can earn interest & rewards by supplying dUSD & dS. Lending yields are also boosted thanks to higher credit demand & utilization.
