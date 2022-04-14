Dubcat (DUBCAT) Tokenomics
Dubcat (DUBCAT) Information
THE CAT THAT DROPS BEATS ON THE BLOCKCHAIN
Leading this eclectic community is DJ DUBCAT, a feline with an OG degen personality who’s known for creating the ultimate virtual nightclub experience. DJ DUBCAT isn’t just any cat; he’s the charismatic leader who ensures only the real ones get in while jeets are swiftly shown the door.
DUBCAT coin launched on the SOL network, destined to become the next big phenomenon in the crypto world. This token brings DUBCAT’s electrifying legacy into the digital age, fostering a community-first ethos that pulses through every transaction.
In his legendary online events, DUBCAT leads his followers on epic digital adventures, spinning tracks that keep the energy high and the vibes immaculate. His ethos? Pure community spirit, where every holder feels like a VIP and every interaction is a chance to strengthen the bond.
To honor DUBCAT’s unwavering commitment to his community, the token is more than just a currency—it’s a ticket to exclusive events, alpha sessions, and a thriving VIP club atmosphere. Inspired by the vibrant nightlife culture and DUBCAT’s love for creating unforgettable experiences, each token holder becomes part of an elite club where the party never stops.
Join the DUBCAT revolution and step into a world where every beat, every track, and every connection matters. Welcome to the future of crypto nightlife. Welcome to DUBCAT.
Dubcat (DUBCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dubcat (DUBCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dubcat (DUBCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dubcat (DUBCAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DUBCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DUBCAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DUBCAT's tokenomics, explore DUBCAT token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.