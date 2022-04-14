DuckDAO (DD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DuckDAO (DD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DuckDAO (DD) Information The DuckDAO token grants you access to all services provided by DuckDAO. Including but not limited to DuckDAO Inner Circle, DuckSTARTER and DEFI applications. Official Website: https://duckdao.io

DuckDAO (DD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DuckDAO (DD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 13.00M $ 13.00M $ 13.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.04M $ 2.04M $ 2.04M All-Time High: $ 2.97 $ 2.97 $ 2.97 All-Time Low: $ 0.077056 $ 0.077056 $ 0.077056 Current Price: $ 0.156627 $ 0.156627 $ 0.156627

DuckDAO (DD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DuckDAO (DD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

