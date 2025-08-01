Duckereum Price (DUCKER)
Duckereum (DUCKER) is currently trading at 0.00224393 USD with a market cap of $ 224.39K USD. DUCKER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DUCKER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DUCKER price information.
During today, the price change of Duckereum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Duckereum to USD was $ +0.0011769964.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Duckereum to USD was $ +0.0009621866.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Duckereum to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0011769964
|+52.45%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009621866
|+42.88%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Duckereum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+4.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Duckereum is a pure meme currency. Its sole purpose: to make crypto fun again, and its community is at the center of everything.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Duckereum (DUCKER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DUCKER token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DUCKER to VND
₫59.04901795
|1 DUCKER to AUD
A$0.0034780915
|1 DUCKER to GBP
￡0.0017053868
|1 DUCKER to EUR
€0.0019522191
|1 DUCKER to USD
$0.00224393
|1 DUCKER to MYR
RM0.0095815811
|1 DUCKER to TRY
₺0.0912157545
|1 DUCKER to JPY
¥0.3365895
|1 DUCKER to ARS
ARS$3.0780885382
|1 DUCKER to RUB
₽0.1799407467
|1 DUCKER to INR
₹0.1963663143
|1 DUCKER to IDR
Rp36.7857318192
|1 DUCKER to KRW
₩3.1515772457
|1 DUCKER to PHP
₱0.1307313618
|1 DUCKER to EGP
￡E.0.1091223159
|1 DUCKER to BRL
R$0.0125435687
|1 DUCKER to CAD
C$0.0030966234
|1 DUCKER to BDT
৳0.2741633674
|1 DUCKER to NGN
₦3.4363319627
|1 DUCKER to UAH
₴0.0935494417
|1 DUCKER to VES
Bs0.27600339
|1 DUCKER to CLP
$2.18334389
|1 DUCKER to PKR
Rs0.6361990336
|1 DUCKER to KZT
₸1.2201818161
|1 DUCKER to THB
฿0.0736906612
|1 DUCKER to TWD
NT$0.0671383856
|1 DUCKER to AED
د.إ0.0082352231
|1 DUCKER to CHF
Fr0.0018175833
|1 DUCKER to HKD
HK$0.0175924112
|1 DUCKER to MAD
.د.م0.0204646416
|1 DUCKER to MXN
$0.0425449128
|1 DUCKER to PLN
zł0.0084147375
|1 DUCKER to RON
лв0.0099854885
|1 DUCKER to SEK
kr0.0220353926
|1 DUCKER to BGN
лв0.0038371203
|1 DUCKER to HUF
Ft0.7867891759
|1 DUCKER to CZK
Kč0.0483342522
|1 DUCKER to KWD
د.ك0.00068664258
|1 DUCKER to ILS
₪0.0076518013