DuckyCity is a throwback to the good old days where games are light, easy and fun in our 2D metaverse. A virtual ecosphere where you can gather to socialize, trading, play games and perform DeFi activities in-game such as staking, NFT minting and much more. Official Website: https://duckycity.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.ducky.city/

Ducky City (DCM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ducky City (DCM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 77.36K $ 77.36K $ 77.36K Total Supply: $ 5.50B $ 5.50B $ 5.50B Circulating Supply: $ 3.45B $ 3.45B $ 3.45B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 123.17K $ 123.17K $ 123.17K All-Time High: $ 0.0027815 $ 0.0027815 $ 0.0027815 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Ducky City (DCM) price

Ducky City (DCM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ducky City (DCM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DCM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DCM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DCM's tokenomics, explore DCM token's live price!

