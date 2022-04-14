Discover key insights into DUDEGEN (DUDEGEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

DUDEGEN (DUDEGEN) Information

More than a meme coin. $DUDEGEN is a movement, it's a way of life. We aim to grow DUDEGEN to be the most popular meme coin on Farcaster.

Why DUDEGEN is different? • No presales or team allocations • No honeypots or LP rugpulls • 100% supply to LP • LP securely locked by WAGMI smart contracts • Trusted token contracts by Open Zeppelin

All of this guarantees a completely trustworthy and transparent memecoin.