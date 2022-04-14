Dudu (DUDU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dudu (DUDU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dudu (DUDU) Information $Dudu is a community-driven digital asset built around the idea of calmness, patience, and resilience in the often volatile crypto market. Represented by the character Dudu, the project emphasizes a steady, collected approach rather than hype and panic. It aims to foster a culture where holders value composure and long-term vision. $Dudu is not only a token but also a narrative-driven brand that symbolizes strength through calmness and confidence, setting itself apart from projects that rely solely on speed or frenzy. Official Website: https://justdudu.xyz/ Buy DUDU Now!

Dudu (DUDU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dudu (DUDU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.76K $ 5.76K $ 5.76K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.76K $ 5.76K $ 5.76K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Dudu (DUDU) price

Dudu (DUDU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dudu (DUDU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DUDU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DUDU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DUDU's tokenomics, explore DUDU token's live price!

DUDU Price Prediction Want to know where DUDU might be heading? Our DUDU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DUDU token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!