DuelNow Price (DNOW)
DuelNow (DNOW) is currently trading at 0.00121535 USD with a market cap of $ 111.57K USD. DNOW to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of DuelNow to USD was $ -0.000295723816708995.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DuelNow to USD was $ +0.0008089955.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DuelNow to USD was $ -0.0004704142.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DuelNow to USD was $ -0.0020478288629219212.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000295723816708995
|-19.57%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0008089955
|+66.56%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004704142
|-38.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0020478288629219212
|-62.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of DuelNow: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
-19.57%
+149.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DuelNow puts you in control of your sports predictions. Set your own odds, compete directly with other fans, and enjoy transparent, low fees with no house interference. Use integrated tokens ($USDT, $USDC, $ETH, $ARB, $STMX, and now $DNOW) to engage in secure peer-to-peer wagers. 1. Peer-to-peer sports predictions with no house; compete directly with others. 2. Set custom odds to challenge and win on your terms. 3. Unlock exclusive benefits through memberships, increased referral earnings and reduced platform fees.
Understanding the tokenomics of DuelNow (DNOW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DNOW token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
