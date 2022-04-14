DuelNow (DNOW) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DuelNow (DNOW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DuelNow (DNOW) Information DuelNow puts you in control of your sports predictions. Set your own odds, compete directly with other fans, and enjoy transparent, low fees with no house interference. Use integrated tokens ($USDT, $USDC, $ETH, $ARB, $STMX, and now $DNOW) to engage in secure peer-to-peer wagers. Peer-to-peer sports predictions with no house; compete directly with others. Set custom odds to challenge and win on your terms. Unlock exclusive benefits through memberships, increased referral earnings and reduced platform fees. Official Website: https://www.duelnow.com Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aYbYEPB0mxCDU1Kb9pGYyIXiLUTV-Yzj/view

DuelNow (DNOW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DuelNow (DNOW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 75.58K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 91.80M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 823.32K All-Time High: $ 0.04443182 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00082332

DuelNow (DNOW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DuelNow (DNOW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DNOW tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DNOW tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

