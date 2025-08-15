What is Duet Protocol (DUET)

Duet protocol is a synthetic assets minter built on a Yield Aggregator that automates the process of yield farming, maximizes its returns, and releases additional liquidity to the users. In the short run, the receipt token holder can enhance their returns by utilizing stablecoins minted with the Duet protocol. In the long run, Duet protocol will be the reserve capital system that supplies liquidity to almost all DeFi protocols whilst generating a world of synthetic assets whose values are 100% backed by its reserves.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Duet Protocol (DUET) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Duet Protocol (DUET) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Duet Protocol (DUET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DUET token's extensive tokenomics now!