Dungeon Arena revolves around $DUN, the core in-game currency that fuels the entire ecosystem. Players earn $DUN by competing in daily events, battling opponents, and proving their skills in the arena. This token serves as both a reward and a key driver of the game’s economy, giving players a tangible stake in the world of Dungeon Arena.
$DUN is more than just a currency—it represents progress, power, and participation. It can be used for various in-game benefits, including unlocking new features, enhancing gameplay, and potentially trading in the marketplace. To ensure sustainability, the game incorporates a buyback and burn mechanism, helping maintain long-term value and balancing rewards with the game’s growth.
Since event participation directly influences the game’s economy, the strength of $DUN depends on the engagement and activity of the player base. The more players compete, the more the ecosystem thrives, allowing for continuous updates, community rewards, and an evolving gameplay experience.
Dungeon Arena is built for those who love competition and want to be part of a game where skill, strategy, and engagement shape the economy. With $DUN at the heart of the game, every battle matters, every victory counts, and every player has a role in shaping the future of the arena.
Understanding the tokenomics of Dungeon Arena (DUN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DUN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DUN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
