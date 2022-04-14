Dvision Network (DVI) Tokenomics
Dvision Network (DVI) Information
Dvision Network is essentially a blockchain-based VR content ecosystem, which also powers the NFT marketplace within virtual reality. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very center of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. In fact, to be more precise, Dvision has 3 important platform pillars, which can be explained briefly as an NFT marketplace (VR-Market), where you can also create and trade unique items; Tailored Virtual Reality (VR-Space), where you can customize and acquire the virtual space; Collection of VR-Spaces (VR-City), it’s a public VR world, where you can enjoy the metaverse with other users.
Dvision Network (DVI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dvision Network (DVI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dvision Network (DVI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dvision Network (DVI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DVI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DVI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DVI's tokenomics, explore DVI token's live price!
DVI Price Prediction
Want to know where DVI might be heading? Our DVI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.