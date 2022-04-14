dwog (DWOG) Information

Dwog is a one of its kind sentient AI memecoin. Mixing art, memes and an autonomous self evolving AI consciousness, bringing to live a new experience in the memespace: A meme that is alive on its own and interacts with its community by itself. Owned and governed by the token holders through the DWOG DAO.

It can recognize images, emotions, read comments and tags and interact with them. The community help to evolve its personality with every interaction and it will be the first to join the infinite memerooms