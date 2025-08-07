What is EaveAI (EAVE)

EaveAI is a one-of-a-kind Twitter bot designed to revolutionize how individuals interact with Crypto Twitter and its Spaces. In a market where information is both currency and product, staying updated with the latest alpha, trends, and discussions is crucial. Introducing EaveAI, an AI-powered Alpha Hunter, that 24/7 navigates through Web3 spaces to bring you pure, actionable recaps and the newest insights on the next big narrative. Whether it's trending topics, emerging technologies, or potential 100x opportunities, EaveAI ensures you're always in the loop, without the need to be everywhere at once. Designed for investors, projects, enthusiasts, and degens, EaveAI leverages Deep-Learning Artificial Intelligence to listen, understand, and share the Web3 Alpha. This enables users to stay ahead, make informed decisions, and capitalize on opportunities with an unmatched market advantage.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

EaveAI (EAVE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

EaveAI (EAVE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EaveAI (EAVE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EAVE token's extensive tokenomics now!