ebUSD Stablecoin (EBUSD) Information

Ebisu Money is a Stablecoin Credit Market that will be deployed on Ethereum. Using a CDP model, users are able to borrow ebUSD against BTC, ETH, and USD pegged assets at competitive, market-set interest rates. Stablecoin holders can participate in these credit markets by providing liquidity to Stability Pools and DEXs, earning real yield from borrower interest and liquidation gains.

Ebisu’s edge lies in its structural optimizations that aim to minimize interest rate for borrowers, and maximize risk-adjusted yield for Earners.