EchoDEX Community Portion (ECP) Tokenomics
What is the project about? Decentralized Exchange
What makes your project unique? EchoDEX is a decentralized exchange platform built on the Linea network. Our platform is designed for fast and secure trading of cryptocurrencies, with the added benefit of being built on a trusted network.
History of your project. Our project launched on 30 March 2023. Since then, our project has achieved many achievements on Linea Testnet with more than 75,000 active users and more than 2 million transactions on-chain (take estimated 5% of the total transactions of Linea Testnet). Moreover, after the 3-month launching, EchoDEX has reached 135k followers on Twitter with stable interaction on Twitter.
What’s next for your project? EchoDEX will release more campaigns to attract more liquidity and TVL into our platform. Besides, we will develop Aggregators to help users have a more effective way to trade and swap with the best fee and trading cost rate.
What can your token be used for?
- Pay trading fee on our platform
- Convert to xECP to join more advance feature of our platform in the futures
- Farming
- Staking
Understanding the tokenomics of EchoDEX Community Portion (ECP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ECP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ECP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.