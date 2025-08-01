What is ECO AI (ECO)

EcoAI: On a Mission to save the World. EcoAI is an AI-powered ecosystem designed to create utilities that generate revenue. Hosted on carbon-free cloud servers, it fosters creativity, engagement, and eco-conscious innovation through four interconnected AI Agents that learn from and improve each other: 1. AI Agent Builder: A custom dApp where users can create their own AI agents or use pre-built ones like Echo AI (eco-focused), Pirate (a Solana expert), or Marvin (a crypto-savvy pessimist). 2. AI X Army: An automated tool to trend hashtags or tokens while reinvesting profits into sustainability. 3. X AI Agent: Focused on spreading $ECO’s mission for a greener world on X. 4. TG AI Agent: A Telegram chatbot packed with all things EcoAI, built on GROK’s LLM. EcoAI represents the future of AI innovation, merging profitability with purpose. By choosing EcoAI, you’re not just joining a tech revolution—you’re actively contributing to a greener, more sustainable planet.🌱

ECO AI (ECO) Resource Official Website

ECO AI (ECO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ECO AI (ECO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ECO token's extensive tokenomics now!