Ecochain Token is a decentralized deflationary token that aims to bring multiple aspects together to create stability in the ecosystem and economy. Ecochain Finance will bring prosperity to its holders. Ecochain Finance is committed to launching multiple projects in its community and ecosystem under the umbrella of Ecochain Finance, where fees and profits will be distributed amongst our holders over their lifetimes. Ecochain Finance will collect and analyze data and help environmental organizations work to reduce their negative impact of society on the ecosystem.
We have multiple projects that will benefit our holders, including Dex exchange, NFT marketplace (Endangered Species, Flowers, Animals, and Plants), Staking, Ico launchpad, and Launch of sub-projects under the umbrella of Ecochain Finance to airdrop to our committed community members.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ecochain Finance (ECT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ECT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ECT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
