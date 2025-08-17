Ecoterra Price (ECOTERRA)
+0.13%
-5.26%
+5.98%
+5.98%
Ecoterra (ECOTERRA) real-time price is $0.00023585. Over the past 24 hours, ECOTERRA traded between a low of $ 0.00023044 and a high of $ 0.00024897, showing active market volatility. ECOTERRA's all-time high price is $ 0.004838, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00007501.
In terms of short-term performance, ECOTERRA has changed by +0.13% over the past hour, -5.26% over 24 hours, and +5.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Ecoterra is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ECOTERRA is 0.00, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 471.69K.
During today, the price change of Ecoterra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ecoterra to USD was $ +0.0000137571.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ecoterra to USD was $ +0.0000171279.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ecoterra to USD was $ -0.00015600010865046277.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.26%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000137571
|+5.83%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000171279
|+7.26%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00015600010865046277
|-39.81%
Ecoterra is a blockchain ecosystem that was initiated on the 1st of April, in Bucharest, Romania, by a team experienced in recycling and business. It integrates several functionalities to engage individuals and businesses in actions that support climate change mitigation. One function, the 'Recycle2Earn' (R2E) application, allows users to earn Ecoterra tokens when they recycle various materials, associating a certain amount of Ecoterra with each recyclable item. This app is a part of the ecosystem's effort to promote waste management and environmentally-conscious habits. The ecosystem also includes a Carbon Offset Marketplace, a platform where users can use Ecoterra or other cryptocurrencies to counterbalance their carbon emissions by investing in carbon offset projects. This feature offers a direct connection between digital currencies and environmental impact mitigation. Further, Ecoterra provides a Recycled Materials Marketplace where businesses can purchase recycled materials such as plastic, glass, and aluminum using Ecoterra or other cryptocurrencies. The aim is to support the use of recycled materials and encourage responsible consumption. The fourth feature is the Impact Trackable Profile, a tool designed for individuals and businesses to record and display their environmentally friendly actions. This feature can help build an 'eco-portfolio', demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and potentially fostering customer loyalty. In essence, Ecoterra is a blockchain ecosystem combining several features - the R2E app, the Carbon Offset and Recycled Materials Marketplaces, and the Impact Trackable Profile. This project, originating from Bucharest, Romania, represents an approach to align economic incentives with climate change mitigation actions, encouraging waste management, responsible consumption, and the use of recycled materials.
