Ecoterra is a blockchain ecosystem that was initiated on the 1st of April, in Bucharest, Romania, by a team experienced in recycling and business. It integrates several functionalities to engage individuals and businesses in actions that support climate change mitigation.
One function, the 'Recycle2Earn' (R2E) application, allows users to earn Ecoterra tokens when they recycle various materials, associating a certain amount of Ecoterra with each recyclable item. This app is a part of the ecosystem's effort to promote waste management and environmentally-conscious habits.
The ecosystem also includes a Carbon Offset Marketplace, a platform where users can use Ecoterra or other cryptocurrencies to counterbalance their carbon emissions by investing in carbon offset projects. This feature offers a direct connection between digital currencies and environmental impact mitigation.
Further, Ecoterra provides a Recycled Materials Marketplace where businesses can purchase recycled materials such as plastic, glass, and aluminum using Ecoterra or other cryptocurrencies. The aim is to support the use of recycled materials and encourage responsible consumption.
The fourth feature is the Impact Trackable Profile, a tool designed for individuals and businesses to record and display their environmentally friendly actions. This feature can help build an 'eco-portfolio', demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and potentially fostering customer loyalty.
In essence, Ecoterra is a blockchain ecosystem combining several features - the R2E app, the Carbon Offset and Recycled Materials Marketplaces, and the Impact Trackable Profile. This project, originating from Bucharest, Romania, represents an approach to align economic incentives with climate change mitigation actions, encouraging waste management, responsible consumption, and the use of recycled materials.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ecoterra (ECOTERRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ecoterra (ECOTERRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ecoterra (ECOTERRA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ECOTERRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ECOTERRA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
