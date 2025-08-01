ECOVITA Price (ECOVITA)
ECOVITA (ECOVITA) is currently trading at 0.00174685 USD with a market cap of $ 1.38M USD. ECOVITA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ECOVITA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ECOVITA price information.
During today, the price change of ECOVITA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ECOVITA to USD was $ -0.0001114645.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ECOVITA to USD was $ -0.0002785043.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ECOVITA to USD was $ +0.0000171520697996368.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001114645
|-6.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002785043
|-15.94%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000171520697996368
|+0.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of ECOVITA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.13%
-2.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
As global warming and climate change intensify, countries are preparing for the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in 2028, imposing stricter carbon regulations on global trade. ECOVITA leverages Web3.0 and blockchain technology to create a transparent, decentralized ecosystem that actively contributes to carbon reduction while offering economic incentives. 🔑Key Initiatives [ Carbon Credit Generation ] Developing solar, wind, and hydroelectric power plants to generate carbon credits. Leading afforestation and reforestation projects to offset emissions. [ Sustainable Plastic Alternatives ] Producing biodegradable plastic for consumer packaging and coffee franchises to reduce environmental impact. [ Carbon Credit Trading & CBAM Compliance ] Participating in global carbon markets, enabling businesses to acquire verified carbon credits for regulatory compliance. [ NFT & Tokenized Economy ] Issuing 3,333 eco-themed NFTs that grant staking rewards in utility tokens. These NFTs serve as a gateway for users to actively support carbon credit sustainability and environmental initiatives. Token holders actively participate in governance, ensuring fair rewards and long-term impact. [ ECOVITA Mobile App ] Encouraging carbon-neutral actions through digital rewards. [ Clear Roadmap ] Structured development plans from Q4 2023 to Q1 2025, ensuring transparency and long-term growth. By integrating blockchain, carbon markets, and community-driven sustainability, ECOVITA empowers individuals and businesses to contribute to a greener future while benefiting from a decentralized carbon economy. The 'ECOVITA' project aims to rejuvenate the Earth through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the promotion of renewable energy initiatives.
Understanding the tokenomics of ECOVITA (ECOVITA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ECOVITA token's extensive tokenomics now!
