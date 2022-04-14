ECOVITA (ECOVITA) Tokenomics
As global warming and climate change intensify, countries are preparing for the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in 2028, imposing stricter carbon regulations on global trade. ECOVITA leverages Web3.0 and blockchain technology to create a transparent, decentralized ecosystem that actively contributes to carbon reduction while offering economic incentives.
🔑Key Initiatives [ Carbon Credit Generation ] Developing solar, wind, and hydroelectric power plants to generate carbon credits.
Leading afforestation and reforestation projects to offset emissions.
[ Sustainable Plastic Alternatives ] Producing biodegradable plastic for consumer packaging and coffee franchises to reduce environmental impact.
[ Carbon Credit Trading & CBAM Compliance ] Participating in global carbon markets, enabling businesses to acquire verified carbon credits for regulatory compliance.
[ NFT & Tokenized Economy ] Issuing 3,333 eco-themed NFTs that grant staking rewards in utility tokens. These NFTs serve as a gateway for users to actively support carbon credit sustainability and environmental initiatives.
Token holders actively participate in governance, ensuring fair rewards and long-term impact.
[ ECOVITA Mobile App ] Encouraging carbon-neutral actions through digital rewards.
[ Clear Roadmap ] Structured development plans from Q4 2023 to Q1 2025, ensuring transparency and long-term growth.
By integrating blockchain, carbon markets, and community-driven sustainability, ECOVITA empowers individuals and businesses to contribute to a greener future while benefiting from a decentralized carbon economy.
The 'ECOVITA' project aims to rejuvenate the Earth through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the promotion of renewable energy initiatives.
ECOVITA (ECOVITA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ECOVITA (ECOVITA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ECOVITA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ECOVITA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ECOVITA Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.