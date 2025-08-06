Edcoin Price (EDC)
Edcoin (EDC) is currently trading at 0.03037498 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the EDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EDC price information.
During today, the price change of Edcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Edcoin to USD was $ +0.0013181344.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Edcoin to USD was $ +0.0026977781.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Edcoin to USD was $ +0.00410392014754675.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0013181344
|+4.34%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0026977781
|+8.88%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00410392014754675
|+15.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of Edcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.63%
-0.22%
-3.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EDCOIN is a community governance token built on the ethereum blockchain and provides visible utility and real-time use cases for the entire EDMARK multi-product and real-estate development ecosystem. It is a DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance. EDCOIN aims to gives financial control back to the people to store and grow wealth together. EDCOIN is the future of Decentralized Finance!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Edcoin (EDC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EDC token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EDC to VND
₫799.3175987
|1 EDC to AUD
A$0.0467774692
|1 EDC to GBP
￡0.022781235
|1 EDC to EUR
€0.0261224828
|1 EDC to USD
$0.03037498
|1 EDC to MYR
RM0.1281824156
|1 EDC to TRY
₺1.2359579362
|1 EDC to JPY
¥4.46512206
|1 EDC to ARS
ARS$40.6623782264
|1 EDC to RUB
₽2.4299984
|1 EDC to INR
₹2.6644932456
|1 EDC to IDR
Rp497.9504121312
|1 EDC to KRW
₩42.2461296836
|1 EDC to PHP
₱1.7477763492
|1 EDC to EGP
￡E.1.4713640312
|1 EDC to BRL
R$0.16706239
|1 EDC to CAD
C$0.0416137226
|1 EDC to BDT
৳3.704228811
|1 EDC to NGN
₦46.444863169
|1 EDC to UAH
₴1.266636666
|1 EDC to VES
Bs3.82724748
|1 EDC to CLP
$29.34223068
|1 EDC to PKR
Rs8.6046243344
|1 EDC to KZT
₸16.3393092416
|1 EDC to THB
฿0.9832381026
|1 EDC to TWD
NT$0.9103381506
|1 EDC to AED
د.إ0.1114761766
|1 EDC to CHF
Fr0.024299984
|1 EDC to HKD
HK$0.2381398432
|1 EDC to MAD
.د.م0.276412318
|1 EDC to MXN
$0.5686196256
|1 EDC to PLN
zł0.1120836762
|1 EDC to RON
лв0.1330424124
|1 EDC to SEK
kr0.2934223068
|1 EDC to BGN
лв0.0510299664
|1 EDC to HUF
Ft10.4450443726
|1 EDC to CZK
Kč0.6451645752
|1 EDC to KWD
د.ك0.0092643689
|1 EDC to ILS
₪0.1044899312