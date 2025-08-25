More About EDEN

Edenlayer Price (EDEN)

1 EDEN to USD Live Price:

$0.0011634
-0.50%1D
Edenlayer (EDEN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-25 09:16:09 (UTC+8)

Edenlayer (EDEN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00115103
24H Low
$ 0.00123382
24H High

$ 0.00115103
$ 0.00123382
$ 0.01103408
$ 0.000768
-1.52%

-0.68%

-60.01%

-60.01%

Edenlayer (EDEN) real-time price is $0.00116228. Over the past 24 hours, EDEN traded between a low of $ 0.00115103 and a high of $ 0.00123382, showing active market volatility. EDEN's all-time high price is $ 0.01103408, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000768.

In terms of short-term performance, EDEN has changed by -1.52% over the past hour, -0.68% over 24 hours, and -60.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Edenlayer (EDEN) Market Information

$ 458.17K
--
$ 1.16M
394.86M
999,999,872.8945824
The current Market Cap of Edenlayer is $ 458.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EDEN is 394.86M, with a total supply of 999999872.8945824. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.16M.

Edenlayer (EDEN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Edenlayer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Edenlayer to USD was $ -0.0008236606.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Edenlayer to USD was $ -0.0008983226.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Edenlayer to USD was $ -0.007046920216278101.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.68%
30 Days$ -0.0008236606-70.86%
60 Days$ -0.0008983226-77.28%
90 Days$ -0.007046920216278101-85.84%

What is Edenlayer (EDEN)

Edenlayer serves as the Agentic Collaboration Layer, addressing the fragmentation and inefficiencies of the emerging Agentic Economy. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the Edenlayer protocol provides an accessible and highly customisable discovery engine that allows AI agents and applications to connect, interact and collaborate. As the native token of the protocol, $EDEN will facilitate payments for compute, services and task execution.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Edenlayer (EDEN) Resource

Official Website

Edenlayer Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Edenlayer (EDEN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Edenlayer (EDEN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Edenlayer.

Check the Edenlayer price prediction now!

EDEN to Local Currencies

Edenlayer (EDEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Edenlayer (EDEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EDEN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Edenlayer (EDEN)

How much is Edenlayer (EDEN) worth today?
The live EDEN price in USD is 0.00116228 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current EDEN to USD price?
The current price of EDEN to USD is $ 0.00116228. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Edenlayer?
The market cap for EDEN is $ 458.17K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of EDEN?
The circulating supply of EDEN is 394.86M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EDEN?
EDEN achieved an ATH price of 0.01103408 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EDEN?
EDEN saw an ATL price of 0.000768 USD.
What is the trading volume of EDEN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EDEN is -- USD.
Will EDEN go higher this year?
EDEN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EDEN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Edenlayer (EDEN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-24 03:20:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap returns above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 3.8%
08-24 02:09:00Industry Updates
Trending altcoins show mixed performance, OKB drops 2.31% in the past hour, while BIO rises 13.68% in the past hour
08-24 02:00:00Expert Insights
Powell: Shift in Risk Balance May Require Policy Adjustment
08-23 08:04:00Industry Updates
Ethereum touches $4,887, reaching a new all-time high after 44 months
08-23 03:43:59Industry Updates
"ETH Series" Altcoins Rise Broadly, ETHFI Surges Over 22% in 24 Hours
08-22 14:14:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawal trend resumes, with a net outflow of 1,858.51 BTC from CEXs in the past 24 hours

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.