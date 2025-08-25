What is Edenlayer (EDEN)

Edenlayer serves as the Agentic Collaboration Layer, addressing the fragmentation and inefficiencies of the emerging Agentic Economy. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the Edenlayer protocol provides an accessible and highly customisable discovery engine that allows AI agents and applications to connect, interact and collaborate. As the native token of the protocol, $EDEN will facilitate payments for compute, services and task execution.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Edenlayer (EDEN) How much is Edenlayer (EDEN) worth today? The live EDEN price in USD is 0.00116228 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current EDEN to USD price? $ 0.00116228 . Check out The current price of EDEN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Edenlayer? The market cap for EDEN is $ 458.17K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of EDEN? The circulating supply of EDEN is 394.86M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EDEN? EDEN achieved an ATH price of 0.01103408 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EDEN? EDEN saw an ATL price of 0.000768 USD . What is the trading volume of EDEN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EDEN is -- USD . Will EDEN go higher this year? EDEN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EDEN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

