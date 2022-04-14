Edge Video AI (FAST) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Edge Video AI (FAST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Edge Video AI (FAST) Information

Edge Video AI integrates artificial intelligence and Web 3 technologies to revolutionize television viewing, making it interactive, shoppable, and gamified.

Shoppable TV Edge Video AI's shoppable TV feature allows viewers to purchase products they see on screen using QR codes. This turns smartphones into interactive shopping tools, enhancing viewer engagement and generating immediate revenue for broadcasters and content creators.

Gamified TV The platform also boosts viewer interaction with AI-generated polls and gamification. Viewers can participate in polls, earn virtual points, and track their standings on a TV-specific leaderboard.

Virtual Points & $FAST Earned points can be converted into $FAST tokens or redeemed for rewards like movie rentals or discounts, fostering deeper engagement and loyalty.

Active Engagement Edge Video AI transforms audience engagement by turning passive viewers into active participants. Through real-time interaction with TV programming, the platform captures valuable data on viewer preferences and behavior. This helps broadcasters and advertisers tailor content and advertisements, optimizing content delivery and commercial strategies.

By shifting from passive viewing to active engagement, Edge Video AI enhances viewer satisfaction and empowers channels to maximize their potential. Positioned within the $11 billion global market for interactive media and shoppable content, Edge Video AI stands out for its ability to convert passive viewers into engaged participants, highlighting its growth and innovation potential in the evolving digital media landscape.

https://www.edgevideo.ai/
https://edge-video.gitbook.io/edge-video-1

Edge Video AI (FAST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Edge Video AI (FAST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 332.95K
All-Time High:
$ 0.205761
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00153135
Current Price:
$ 0.00333048
Edge Video AI (FAST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Edge Video AI (FAST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FAST tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FAST tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.